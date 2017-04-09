Related Crashes Leave Two Hospitalized

Two people are hospitalized after separate, but related crashes on Interstate 80.

The first crash happened when a car and van collided on eastbound I-80, near the Hirschdale Road exit. The car then struck a guardrail and rolled over. The driver was transported to Saint Mary's with moderate injuries.

The second crash happened when a CHP officer apparently struck a bus driver who was helping to direct traffic. The drive had witnessed the crash, and stopped to help. He was transported to Renown, also with moderate injuries.

Due to the officer's involvement, the investigation is being conducted by a different CHP division.

Eastbound Interstate 80 will be reduced to one lane while the investigation is ongoing.