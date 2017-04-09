Related Crashes Leave Two Hospitalized

UPDATE: All lanes are reopened on I-80 westbound after an injury-crash closed lanes near the Farad Fire.More >>
The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire that broke out Monday afternoon.
The Roosters Comb fire burning north of Battle Mountain is approximately 25,000 acres and 15% contained.
The BLM says the Draw Fire north of Highway 50 at Cold Springs is now 10% contained. The 21,341-acre fire remains under investigation.
Cal Fire says crews are fighting a wildfire near the California-Nevada state line.
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the driver killed in a wrong-way crash on I-80 near the Pyramid Highway off-ramp.
Reno Police say they're investigating a woman's body that was located in Dinuba, California.
The Reno Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 17 year-old boy Tuesday night.
