Shrum's Homer Lifts Nevada Over SDSU in Extra's

Freshman Dillan Shrum’s first collegiate home run was two-run shot in the top of the 11th that proved to be the deciding factor in Nevada’s (9-23, 5-9 MW) 3-1 victory at San Diego State (22-10, 10-4 MW) in the second game of a three-game Mountain West series at Tony Gwynn Stadium. The Wolf Pack improved to 9-23 and 5-9 in conference play while the second place Aztecs dropped to 22-10 and 10-4 in MW action.

The final game of the series is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Watch live at NevadaWolfPack.tv. Listen to Don Marchand call the game on 94.1 FM or online at NevadaWolfPack.com/audio.

In the top of the 11th Pack designated hitter Mike Echavia started the inning with a single and center field Cole Krzmarzick followed with a successful sacrifice bunt. Shrum delivered the big blast, hitting a 1-1 pitch over the right center field wall to put the Pack on top to stay 3-1. SDSU had a runner on third base when the game ended.

The Pack turned two timely late inning double plays to keep the game tied at 1-1. In the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded a 4-6-3 double play sent the game to extra innings. A 6-4-3 double play in the bottom of the 10th with two runners on base ended the inning and it was off to the 11th where Shrum delivered the deciding hit.

Nevada scored first in the top of the fourth after Krzmarzick reached on a throwing error and moved to third on a failed pickoff attempt by the Aztec pitcher. Shrum’s sacrifice fly put the Pack up 1-0.

Nevada starter Mark Nowaczewski kept SDSU off the scoreboard with his outstanding performance on the mound. Nowaczewski tossed six shutout innings, allowed four hits and struck out three.

SDSU scored its first run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game a 1-1. Danny Sheehan doubled and later scored on the sacrifice fly from Tyler Adkison. It remained tied until the Shrum homer in the top of the 11th.

Grant Ford (3-2), the Pack’s fifth pitcher of the game, earned the win tossing 2.2 scoreless innings of one hit baseball. Ford’s third win of the season tops the team. Jacob Erickson (4-2) suffered the loss allowing one run in his 2.1 innings of work.

Shrum (1-for-4,R,3RBI) drove in all three of the Pack’s runs. Grant Fennell (3-for-5) finished with a game-high three hits.

For SDSU Jordan Verdon (2-for-3), Chase Calabuig (2-for-5) and David Hensley (2-for-4) each had two hits. Adkison drove home the Aztecs lone run in the game.

Nevada Press Release