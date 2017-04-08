NDOT: Kingsbury Grade Reopened

The Nevada Department of Transportation has reopened Kingsbury Grade (State Route 207) as of Saturday afternoon following repairs to an eroding roadside slope and extensive rockfall.

NDOT has been monitoring roadside slopes across the region, including a slope on Kingsbury Grade which had slid approximately one foot within a recent 24-hour period, posing the threat of bringing mud, rock and debris across the highway. Additionally, approximately four-foot diameter boulders fell from a nearby hill onto the roadway.

The highway was closed early Friday afternoon as NDOT and contractor Q&D Construction removed loose trees and earth from the slope to reduce rock and mudfall onto the highway. On Saturday, rockfall mitigation experts removed boulders perched on top of a separate roadside slope. The boulders had loosened during recent heavy precipitation.

Soil saturation and additional winter weather may lead to future road closures as repairs are made to other roadside slopes.

Following this winter’s heavy precipitation, NDOT would like to remind motorists of the increased likelihood of rockslides, mudslides and avalanches in mountainous areas. Drivers are reminded to always drive safely and watch the road ahead. Updated state road conditions are available by logging onto nvroads.com or dialing 511 before driving.

