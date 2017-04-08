WWI Remembrance Ceremony

You don't hear about women dying during childbirth these days. However, one in every 533 mothers is being diagnosed with a complication called placenta accreta. Doctors say 90% of them need blood transfusions. In Health Watch, we introduce you to a Reno woman who needed a total of six units of blood and she credits generous donors for saving her life.More >>
The BLM says the Draw Fire north of Highway 50 at Cold Springs is now 10% contained. The 21,341-acre fire remains under investigation.More >>
Crews tell us the Winnemucca Ranch Fire near Pyramid Highway is now 4,799 acres large. It's expected to be fully contained sometime this weekend.More >>
The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire that broke out Monday afternoon.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the driver killed in a wrong-way crash on I-80 near the Pyramid Highway off-ramp.More >>
Reno Police say they’re investigating a woman’s body that was located in Dinuba, California.More >>
The BLM says the Draw Fire north of Highway 50 at Cold Springs is now 10% contained. The 21,341-acre fire remains under investigation.More >>
A local man is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after firing a gun inside of his apartment Monday morning.More >>
