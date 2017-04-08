WWI Remembrance Ceremony

The Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery held a 'Remembrance Ceremony for the 100th Anniversary of the United States entry into World War I (WWI).

Over a 100 people of all ages and military branches headed to Fernley to pay respects to those who lost their lives in WWI.

"This is an opportunity to say, you know what, we should remember you everyday and we haven't, so we will now," said Tom Draughon of Nevada Veterans Coalition.

For some people there, this ceremony was more personal than others, "Personally my Granddad was a World War One vet so I have a connection to it, but I don't think people really understand the sacrifices of those veterans of World War One," explains Kat Miller, the director of Veterans Service for Nevada.

The Ceremony had multiple speakers, including Attorney General Adam Laxalt, ": I always like to support our military and our veterans community and any chance we can have an opportunity to raise the profile of the sacrifices our veterans gave, it is just important for me to do."

The war claimed 116,516 U.S soldiers and of those killed in battle, 195 were Nevadans, and 11 are buried at the Veterans Memorial in Fernley.