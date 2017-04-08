Attorney General Adam Laxalt Wants Judge to Dismiss Fire Lawsuits

Sparks Police have released a sketch of the suspect they say abducted a young girl Thursday afternoon.More >>
Sparks Police have released a sketch of the suspect they say abducted a young girl Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Sparks City Council voted on Monday to a code change that would allow businesses to begin selling recreational marijuana under the early start guidelines.More >>
Cal Fire says crews are fighting a 500-acre wildfire near the Nevada-California state line. Sierra Front says the Farad Fire is currently 10% contained.More >>
Congressman Mark Amodei expects the House of Representatives to pass a vote, in the coming weeks, that would open the door for Yucca Mountain to become a storage facility for the country's nuclear waste.More >>
A local man is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after firing a gun inside of his apartment Monday morning.More >>
Cal Fire says crews are fighting a 500-acre wildfire near the Nevada-California state line. Sierra Front says the Farad Fire is currently 10% contained.More >>
Once located on Kietzke Lane in Reno, Paulie's Pizza closed down in 2015. Now, owner Paul Archie only cooks once a year at the Silver Legacy’s annual Wing Fest. He is hoping that soon the Wing Fest won't be the only time he can take pride in his poultry.More >>
The BLM says the Draw Fire north of Highway 50 at Cold Springs is now 10% contained. The 21,341-acre fire remains under investigation.More >>
The Wall Fire is now threatening over 5,400 structures according to a new update released by CalFire on Sunday afternoon.More >>
