Waste Management Holds Free Dump Weekends Throughout April

Waste Management is helping reduce illegal dumping by inviting the public to Lockwood Landfill’s annual Free Dump Weekends taking place throughout the month of April.

Free Dump Weekends will take place April 6, 7 & 8, 13, 14 &1 5, 20, 21 & 22.

Materials commonly associated with illegal dumping will be accepted at no charge. That includes eligible household appliances (coolant-free refrigerators, hot water heaters, stoves, dishwashers and washers/dryers) and eligible bulky waste (sofas, chairs, mattresses and box springs).

“Our goal is to keep thousands of yards of waste from being dumped illegally in our open space,” says Lockwood Landfill District Manager, Chris Anderson. “Waste Management is committed to helping the communities we serve with their environmental service needs.”

This event is open to residents of Reno, Sparks, Unincorporated Washoe County and Storey County in addition to their usual service offerings.

Free Dump Weekends are for residential Waste Management customers only. Commercial customers will be charged normal rates.

Tires are limited to four per residential household.

Lockwood Landfill is located at 2401 Canyon Way in Sparks. They are open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Note that Waste Management will not accept electronics or televisions, dirt, cathode ray tubes, concrete, liquids, toxic or hazardous materials, engines or transmissions.

For more information on Residential Dump Days, please call Waste Management at (775) 329-8822 or Storey County Community Services Department at (775) 847-0986.