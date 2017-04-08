Waste Management Holds Free Dump Weekends Throughout April

The Farad Fire is now 200-acres large, and is burning near Gold Ranch.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says evacuations are in place near Tree Farm Road and the south side of Wilcox Canyon. Numerous residential structures are threatened.
Reno Police say they have seen an increase in burglaries this summer due to people leaving their garage doors open.
The Carson City District Attorney's Office announced on Monday that Deputy Carl Howell acted in self-defense during a 2015 shooting.
Reno Police say they're investigating a woman's body that was located in Dinuba, California.
A local man is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after firing a gun inside of his apartment Monday morning.
The Farad Fire is now 200-acres large, and is burning near Gold Ranch.More >>
Once located on Kietzke Lane in Reno, Paulie's Pizza closed down in 2015. Now, owner Paul Archie only cooks once a year at the Silver Legacy's annual Wing Fest. He is hoping that soon the Wing Fest won't be the only time he can take pride in his poultry.
The BLM says the Draw Fire north of Highway 50 at Cold Springs is now 10% contained. The 21,341-acre fire remains under investigation.
The Wall Fire is now threatening over 5,400 structures according to a new update released by CalFire on Sunday afternoon.
