Drunk Driver Crashes Into Sparks Home

One man is in custody after he crashed his car into a home in Sparks early Saturday morning.

Sparks Police responded to the 1500 block of Prospect Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on report of a crash involving a vehicle striking a residence.

Officers arrived and spoke with the three occupants of the vehicle including the driver later identified as 23 year-old Ismael Rios-Salas.

During the course of the investigation it was determined that Rios-Salas was driving westbound on Greenbrae Drive and attempted to turn southbound onto Rock Boulevard. The vehicle failed to navigate the turn and left the roadway entering the rear yard and lodging itself against a home.

Although alcohol and speed appeared to be factors in the accident, neither the occupants of the residence nor the suspect vehicle were injured.

The driver, Ismael Rios-Salas, was arrested for Failure to Maintain a Lane and DUI-3rd offense.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who may have additional information is asked to contact Sparks Police Dispatch (775) 353-2231.