Two Vehicle Crash at Virginia and 8th Street

Two Vehicle Crash at Virginia and 8th Street

Reno Police say there is a two vehicle crash at Virginia and 8th Street that happened Friday late night.

Southbound Virginia is closed from 9th Street to Maple Street. 

Streets are expected to reopen by about 12:45 am.

Police say there are no reported injuries and alcohol does not appear to be a factor. 

