Two Vehicle Crash at Virginia and 8th Street

Shots were fired inside an apartment in Lemmon Valley.More >>
Carson City Sheriff's Office's annual "National Night Out" event will be held the first week of August.More >>
Once located on Kietzke Lane in Reno, Paulie's Pizza closed down in 2015. Now, owner Paul Archie only cooks once a year at the Silver Legacy’s annual Wing Fest. He is hoping that soon the Wing Fest won't be the only time he can take pride in his poultry.More >>
NDOT has closed US-50 from Eastgate to Austin in both directions because of heavy smoke and approaching flames on parts of the roadway. The Draw Fire is burning in the Clan Alpine Mountains near Eastgate, Nevada.More >>
Crews tell us the Winnemucca Ranch Fire near Pyramid Highway is now 4,799 acres large. It's expected to be fully contained sometime this weekend.More >>
The Wall Fire is now threatening over 5,400 structures according to a new update released by CalFire on Sunday afternoon.More >>
The gigafactory at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center is holding a week-long hiring event at the TMCC Edison Campus in Reno.More >>
The Winnemucca Ranch Fire caused some homeowners to evacuate, luckily most homes were saved, but not all.More >>
A strong storm cell passed over the Winnemucca District Saturday night around 9 p.m. with substantial lightning causing multiple fires.More >>
