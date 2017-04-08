Rising River Risks

The Truckee River was flowing at about 6,000 cubic feet per second Friday morning. The Reno Fire Department practiced their monthly water rescue training in anticipation of this late winter storm.

Officials don't expect the water to rise a significant amount with this weekend's rainfall, but they say the river's already elevated levels can pose some risks.

Officials and residents alike say, while the swelling river is certainly a sight to see after several years of drought conditions, it's also important to not underestimate Mother Nature's power. C.J. Pearson, the Captain of the Reno Fire Department says, "People aren't used to seeing these flows in the river, they're underestimating the power of the river and underestimating the hazards that exist."

Pearson says, if curiosity does get the best of you, make sure you use the buddy system when going near the fast-flowing water. In the unfortunate event you do slip and fall, Pearson says to not fight the current and try to swim toward the shore, "Put your feet up like you're sitting in a recliner, do not put your feet down until you're in a safe place because getting your feet entrapped in fast moving water is a big hazard."

If more experienced swimmers plan to kayak down the waterway, be sure to wear a wet-suit to prevent hypothermia--as the waters can reach near freezing temperatures.

Pearson also told us the Reno Fire Department has responded to several water rescues this winter and those have, fortunately, all been successful.

He says they are prepared for the fast-flowing waters to last until as late as July.