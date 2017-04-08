Wolf Pack Softball Tops Lobos

Nevada Release

4/7/2017

On a day that saw the Nevada softball team collect a season-high 14 hits against New Mexico, the Wolf Pack took down the Lobos by a score of 10-2 on Friday evening. The 10 runs scored by the Pack also tied a season-high for most runs scored in a game. With the win, Nevada sits at 19-15 on the season and improves to 5-5 in Mountain West play.

The Pack was led by its offense on the day as the first six hitters in Nevada’s order combined to bat 12-of-21 (.571). Senior Nikki Orozco and freshman Kenzi Goins each went 3-for-4 on the day, as freshman Sienna Swain and junior Aaliyah Gibson also recorded multi-hit games.

Nevada set the tone early on, scoring two runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. After the Pack loaded the bases with just one out, Orozco singled to centerfield, which brought home Swain and junior Erika Hansen. The Pack went scoreless in the second but came out firing on all cylinders in the fifth, scoring five runs in the inning.

The outpour began with Goins and Gibson both recording a single, where sophomore Alyssa Mendez connected on a base knock of her own to drive in Goins. After senior Melissa Arriaga reached on a fielding error, Gibson came around to score and increase the Pack’s lead to 4-0. With two runners on base, senior Raquel Martinez doubled home both runners, giving Nevada a 6-0 advantage.

Swain kept the inning alive with a base hit, which brought around Martinez to give the Pack its fifth and final run of the inning. As Nevada held a 7-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning, the Lobos (18-14, 4-3 MW) responded with a run of its own in the third to trim the Wolf Pack lead to six runs.

However, in the top of the fourth, Nevada came back to cross the plate twice, where its lead was pushed to eight runs. After New Mexico continued to fight with another run in the fifth, Nevada answered by scoring in the sixth inning, courtesy of an RBI single through the right side, which brought around Gibson.

With the Pack holding an eight-run lead entering the bottom of the sixth, senior McKenna Isenberg kept the Lobos scoreless, which sealed the 10-2 victory for Nevada. Isenberg finished the game giving up just two runs and striking out five batters in the process.

Nevada will be back on the field on Saturday for the second game of the three-game series against New Mexico. First pitch for that matchup is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT.