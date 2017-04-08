Nevada Drops First Game at San Diego State

Nevada Release

The University of Nevada (8-23, 4-9 MW) baseball team dropped the first game of a Mountain West series at 6-3 San Diego State (22-9, 10-3 MW) on Friday night at Tony Gwynn Stadium. The Wolf Pack fell to 8-23 on the season and 4-9 in MW play while Aztecs improved to 22-9 and 10-3 in conference play.

Game two of the series is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Watch live at NevadaWolfPack.tv. Listen to Don Marchand call the game on 94.1 FM or online at NevadaWolfPack.com/audio.

SDSU scored a run in the second inning but Nevada answered with a run in the fourth to tie the score a 1-1. Right fielder Mike Echavia’s single plated the Pack’s run.

The Aztecs broke open the close game with four runs in the fifth to move in front to stay 5-1. SDSU scored the four runs on four hits and took advantage of a Nevada error to take control.

Both teams added a run in the seventh, the Pack’s came on designated hitter Jed Sprague’s double that score catcher Marco Valenzuela. SDSU got a solo home run from shortstop Danny Sheehan. Nevada’s final score of the game came in the top of the eighth when center fielder Cole Krzmarzick singled home second baseman Keaton Smith after he started the inning with a single.

Trevor Chapie (1-5) suffered the loss allowing five runs on eight hits in five innings on the mound. Brett Seeburger (6-1) won his sixth game of the season giving up two runs on six hits in six innings of work. CJ Saylor (8) recorded his ninth save of the season tossing a perfect ninth inning.

Justin Bridgman (2-for-5, R), Smith (2-for-3, R) and Valenzuela (2-for-4,R) led the Pack with two hits each as the Pack totaled nine in the game. Sheehan (2-for-3,2R,RBI) topped the SDSU offense with two hits, two runs scored and drove in one with his first home run of the season.