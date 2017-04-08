Fresno Tops Aces

Aces Release

4/7/2017

The Reno Aces fell to the Fresno Grizzlies on the road Friday night by a score of 6-1. D-backs number one prospect Anthony Banda (0-1) made his 2017 debut (2.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB). The Reno offense combined for just five hits, compared to the 18 collected Thursday evening. Banda and the Aces pick up their first loss of the young season.

The Grizzlies were led by the 2016 pitcher of the year Brady Rodgers (1-0). Rodgers picked up where he left off in 2016, going 6.0 innings, allowing four hits and just one run. The Fresno offense was led by center fielder Derek Fisher (2-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBI) and left fielder Tony Kemp (2-for-5).

Fresno got into the scoring column in the bottom of the third inning thanks to three walks, two singles, an error and a wild pitch. Walks to Fresno’s Max Stassi and Derek Fisher set the table for Teoscar Hernandez. Hernandez drove a ball to deep left field that bounced off the heel of Oswaldo Arcía’s glove, scoring Stassi. Just one batter later, a wild pitch bounced away from Aces catcher Hank Conger to give Fresno a 2-0 lead. Two more Grizzlies would cross the plate in the inning, extending their lead to four.

The Aces responded with one of their own, courtesy of the bat of first baseman Christian Walker. Walker (1-3, RBI) drove in the sole Reno run with a single to center field, bringing in Ildemaro Vargas. Three Grizzlies relief pitchers (Reymin Guduan, Jordan Jankowski, and James Hoyt) kept the Aces in check the rest of the way.

Reno will continue into game three of the opening series tomorrow at Chukchansi Park with a 7:05 p.m first pitch