Pleasant Valley Residents Concerned About Future Flooding

David Jones has been a resident of Pleasant Valley for more than 40 years. He says the flooding issues that his neighborhood has experienced in 1997, 2005 and again in 2017 haven't always been there.

"The county issued permits to have people start to build on the hillsides,” says Jones. "In doing that, they have taken a lot of watershed off of the hills and directed it into small little ditches to carry the water off their property."

Jones claims as a result, water and debris will then clog the culverts in the ditches and create flooding in resident's yards. He says he and dozens of others have spent thousands of dollars in repairs, leading them to reach out to the county for assistance. While he says the roads division and emergency response team have responded, he says they've received no response from the real help they need.

Jones said, "(We've have been trying) to get the county to send somebody of authority out here to redesign the system that they originally put in, 2006, that has failed and does not work."

Dave Solaro, the director of community services with Washoe County, says that's not the case.

"We have sent engineers out in the past obviously after 2005 we looked at this we reviewed it, whether there’s a long term solution, I’m sure there is one," says Solaro.

According to Solaro, it's the large flood events that are causing the real problems, and the county is doing their best to keep up with all the water from winter.

"Every time there's a storm, sediment gets into the ditches and the roadside ditches, and that just compounds it, so if we can't get out there between storms and get that stuff mucked out, it just continues and continues to happen,” says Solaro.

As a result, he says the flood prone areas of Pleasant Valley are on the county’s radar, and they intend to send engineers to the area again soon.

“Right now is not the time; we're still dealing with imminent flood dangers out in other parts of the county," says Solaro.