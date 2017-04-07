FDA OKs Genetic Test for Personal Disease Risk

For the first time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 23andMe authorization to release 10 genetic health risk reports – direct-to-consumer. This will provide customers with information about genetic variants that could increase their risk for certain diseases – like Late-Onset Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s Disease and Celiac Disease. However, federal health officials say the tests from the company cannot determine a person's overall risk of developing a disease because lifestyle and environment also play a role.

Still, 23andMe’s CEO and Co-Founder, Anne Wojcicki, says, “I am proud to say we are the first and only company to receive FDA authorization to market genetic health risk reports without a prescription. It's a defining moment - giving individuals direct access to more information about how their DNA could impact their health. The first set of new genetic health risk reports to be released in the U.S. will include Late-Onset Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Hereditary Thrombophilia, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, and a new carrier status report for Gaucher's Disease. These will be available by the end of April with additional reports to follow. Look for an email in the next few weeks about your eligibility to receive these reports.”

23andMe teamed up with Renown Health and the Desert Research Institute to a community-based population health study – involving 10,000 northern Nevadans. The test kits were provided for free to help researchers study how the environment can affect overall health. If you would like to be added to the study’s waiting list, log on to http://bestmedicinenews.org/wait-list/.