Man Sentenced for Multiple Counts of Robbery and Vehicle Theft

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a man who was previously convicted on multiple robbery and weapons charges stemming from a 2015 arrest has been sentenced to 46 years in prison.

Stephen John Michael Christie, a 28-year-old man from Sparks who was found guilty in January, following a weeklong jury trial in District Court was sentenced last Thursday on two counts of Robbery, one count of Burglary, one count of Leaving The Scene Of An Accident Involving Personal Injury, one count of Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle, two counts of Burglary While In Possession Of A Deadly Weapon, one count of Eluding A Police Officer, one count of Possession Of A Firearm With Serial Number Changed, Altered, Removed, Or Obliterated, one count of Possession Of Implements Or Tools Commonly Used For Commission Of Burglary Or Larceny and one count of Felon In Possession Of A Firearm.

Officials say that they sought habitual criminal sentencing, and it was not granted. However, Christie’s sentence ensures he will serve a minimum of 14 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

The Reno Police Department say they had initially connected Christie to a stolen vehicle in West Reno and when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Christie fled. After a vehicle and foot pursuit involving Reno, Sparks and other local law enforcement agencies, they say that Christie was apprehended in September, 2015. Following his capture, police say Christie was connected to store robberies and vehicle thefts in Washoe County.

Later in the investigation, a firearm that Christie had attempted to discard during the chase was found and evidence connected Christie to robberies at a local Walmart and Ford dealership, as well as stolen vehicle cases and eluding.

The Reno and Sparks Police Departments, Washoe County Sheriff and Nevada Highway Patrol were all involved in investigating the cases against Christie.

For the story on Christie's Conviction, click here.