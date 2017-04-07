Collom Takes First at Cowgirl Classic

From University of Nevada Athletics:

MARICOPA, Ariz. – Sophomore Kaitlin Collom secured the first collegiate win of her career Friday afternoon as she took home first place at the Cowgirl Classic, hosted by Wyoming.

Collom’s par on No. 16 won her the tiebreaker for individual honors over Julia Becker of Sacramento State, since Becker bogeyed that hole. Both Collom and Becker finished the event at 3-under par, thus needing the tiebreaker. The Oregon native has been playing some of the best golf of her career as of late, and solidified that this afternoon with a victory. She produced a career-best tournament score of 3-under par thanks to a career-low round of 69 on Friday. Collom began the day two shots behind the individual leader and used five birdies throughout her round, including three on the back nine, to jump three spots on the leaderboard.

Collom’s last three finishes include a sixth place finish, a tie for 10th and now a tournament win. This is Nevada’s first individual win since Lauren Hernandez claimed the title at the Red Rocks Invitational in 2011.

As a team the Wolf Pack carded its best round of the tournament in the final round with a team score of 291 and took third place. In a three-round event, this is the first time all season Nevada shot under 300 in all three rounds. The Pack’s three-round total of 881 set a 54-hole season low and is the third-lowest 54-hole score in program history. Nevada finished at 17-over par for the event, one shot behind Sacramento State for second and seven shots back of tournament-winner UC Irvine.

Elsewhere in the Pack lineup, freshman Mari Nishiura fired a 2-over 74 for her final round and moved up three spots on the leaderboard to tie for 16th place. It marks Nishiura’s sixth top 20 finish of the season. Junior Jordan Keyser rebounded nicely from her second round score of 82 to post an even par 72 for her final round. Keyser produced three birdies on her last six holes to also tie for 16th.

Rookie Katy Rutherford, who was entered as an individual, had a rough outing on Friday as she finished with a 79 and dropped 12 spots to also tie for 16th. Junior Celyn Khoo tied for the 52nd spot in the 100-player field after a round of 76 on Friday, finishing at 16-over for the tournament. Freshman Jenny Krause rounded out the Pack lineup in a tie for 78th.

Nevada will now gear up for the Mountain West Championship, which will be held April 17-19 from Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Nevada Players

1. Kaitlin Collom, 73-71-69=213 (-3)

T16. Katy Rutherford (ind.), 73-71-79=223 (+7)

T16. Mari Nishiura, 73-76-74=223 (+7)

T16. Jordan Keyser, 69-82-72=223 (+7)

T52. Celyn Khoo, 83-73-76=232 (+16)

T78. Jenny Krause, 77-78-83=238 (+22)