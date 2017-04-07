Hundreds of Pinwheels Planted for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Washoe County Social Services is joining the national campaign to raise public awareness about child abuse by placing more than 700 pinwheels outside and inside several Washoe County-owned buildings.

Pinwheels represent the joyful, carefree childhood every child deserves. They are a symbol to aspire for a brighter tomorrow and a future that recognizes the importance of having happy, successful, thriving children.

Washoe County Social Services will be placing pinwheels at the following locations:

• Washoe County Sheriff’s Office

• Medical Examiner’s Office

• Downtown Reno Library

• Washoe County District Attorney's Office at the Mills B. Lane Justice Center

• Washoe County Social Services Building

• Washoe County Senior Center on 9th St.

• Washoe County Administrative Complex

• Children’s Cabinet

• Kids Kottage Campus



The goal of National Child Abuse Prevention Month is to raise awareness about child abuse and assist families in need of guidance, support, and recovery. As a reminder of the thousands nationwide who are victims of abuse, the public is encouraged to join the national effort by wearing blue clothing or a ribbon during the month of April to raise awareness regarding this critical community issue.

“The Washoe County Social Services Department is calling on the community to come together during the month of April to recognize that each of us has a pivotal role in promoting not only the safety, but the social and emotional well-being of children,” Washoe County Social Services Director Amber Howell said. “Our department strives daily to make sure every child has the right to be served with dignity and respect. It takes a community to protect the next generation and recognize the importance of raising awareness for children.”

(Washoe County contributed to this report.)