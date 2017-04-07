Nevada Officials Eye $3.5 Million Cybersecurity Boost

A strong storm cell passed over the Winnemucca District Saturday night around 9 p.m. with substantial lightning causing multiple fires.More >>
The Wall Fire is now threatening over 5,400 structures according to a new update released by CalFire on Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Winnemucca Ranch Fire caused some homeowners to evacuate, luckily most homes were saved, but not all.More >>
NDOT has closed US-50 from Eastgate to Austin in both directions because of heavy smoke and approaching flames on parts of the roadway. The Draw Fire is burning in the Clan Alpine Mountains near Eastgate, Nevada.More >>
Yoga is about contributing to your health and wellness through controlled breathing and simple meditation, but add a fluffy assistant to the mix and you'll be hopping!More >>
Hot and windy conditions are expected to continue Sunday afternoon. A Red Flag Warning has been issued.More >>
HBO’s ‘True Blood’ star Nelsan Ellis has passed away, according to The Hollywood Reporter.More >>
Ellis' manager, Emily Gerson Saines, told CBS News that the actor passed away after complications with heart failure.More >>
One person is in the hospital after a water rescue got underway in North Lake Tahoe Saturday morning.More >>
Pastel chalk paintings come to life this weekend at the 2nd annual Reno Chalk Art Festival, presented by Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.More >>
Crews tell us the Winnemucca Ranch Fire near Pyramid Highway is now 4,799 acres large. It's expected to be fully contained sometime this weekend.More >>
