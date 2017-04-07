Forest Service Seeks Input on Proposed Improvements at Heavenly - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Forest Service Seeks Input on Proposed Improvements at Heavenly

The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public input on proposed improvements to existing skiing and snowboarding terrain at Heavenly Mountain Resort.  
Improvements would include widening ski trails and removing trail obstacles.  

Comments should be received by April 28, 2017.  

Ski trail widening to reduce bottlenecks and improve skier flow, would take place on approximately 12 trails, with grading required in two locations to match the widened area to the grade of the existing trail. Due to the widening, any existing snowmaking lines will be relocated to near the new edge of the trail. Removal of obstacles, such as boulders, stumps and logs, would take place on seven trails to improve natural snow surface coverage.  

Project work could begin as early as spring/summer 2018.  

The proposed action is available at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ltbmu/Heavenly2017.  

For more information on the project and how to comment, contact Matt Dickinson at 530-543-2840 or email mattdickinson@fs.fed.us.    

(Forest Service contributed to this report.)  

