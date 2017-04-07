State Treasurer: Applications Received During ESA Injunction Entered Into System

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office says all applications received during the Education Saving Accounts program’s injunction have been entered into its online system.

It says parents who have applied by paper need to finish their applications online.

Applicants who have submitted their application through this process are not considered complete for review.

Senate Bills 359 and 506 both were recently introduced into the Nevada Legislature to finalize the implementation of Nevada’s ESA program. Both bills create a first-come, first-served policy. Families who have submitted their application for review through the online system will be considered complete for the purpose of determining an order received. With that, they are being urged to log onto https://esa.nevadatreasurer.gov to review their application, upload any required missing documents and officially submit their application for review through the online portal. They must complete this process in order to be considered for potential ESA funding.

The Treasurer’s Office has created a document that gives parents who have yet to access their account a step-by-step look at the entire process, which can be found at this link: http://goo.gl/m9s6y2.

Families who are unable to access their accounts for the first time may not have had their applications entered into the online system properly and should contact the Treasurer’s Office immediately at NevadaSchoolChoice@NevadaTreasurer.gov.

Nevada’s ESA program is still accepting applications through April 30, 2017. If a family has not started an application by that time, they will not be able to do so until the fall. All applications received during the enrollment periods were time-stamped, and will be reviewed promptly, pending appropriation from the 79th Nevada Legislature.

