Sheriff's Office Arrest Driver for DUI After Pedestrian Crash in Incline Village

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a driver in connection with a pedestrian crash in Incline Village early Friday.

Deputies say 33-year-old Bradley Perry was arrested on a charge of DUI Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm.

The pedestrian, a 60-year-old man, was transported to a hospital in Reno for treatment and is believed to be in critical condition at this time.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Tanager near Oriole Way.

Tanager Street remains closed between East Enterprise Street and Oriole Way for the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone who may have information regarding this crash, call the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team Office at (775) 328-3350.