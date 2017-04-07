Driver Arrested After Rollover Crash in Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Driver Arrested After Rollover Crash in Sparks

A man was arrested for DUI Friday morning after rolling his car over in Sparks. 

Sparks police responded to the 5000 block of Los Altos Parkway at around 3:00 a.m. on report of a single-vehicle rollover in that area. Police say the driver was transported to Northern Nevada Medical Center for minor injuries before officers arrived on scene. 

Investigators determined that alcohol played a factor in the crash. 

The driver, identified as 26-year old Victor Taylor was arrested for Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call Sparks Police Dispatch at (775) 353-2231.

