Sparks Police Search For 3 Suspects Involved in Stabbing, Robbery

Sparks Police are asking for the public's help finding three suspects involved in a violent robbery in Sparks Thursday. 

Sparks Police responded to the area of 14th Street and Victorian Avenue on a report of a male who had been stabbed around 11:15 on Thursday night.

An investigation revealed the male victim was walking in the area of Kietzke Lane and Galletti Way when he was approached by three males who attacked and stabbed him then robbed him of an undetermined amount of cash.

The victim was transported to the Renown Medical Center where he was treated for multiple stab wounds, none of which were considered life-threatening. 

Police are still searching for the suspects, so anyone who may have information is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. 

Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

