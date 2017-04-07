'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend

Posted: Updated:

It has a culture of its own and for those who go to the Reno Ukulele Festival, they love the sweet sounds of their instruments. It's just one of your many 'Things 2 Do!' 

Reno Ukulele Festival

  • Some of the most talented Uke players in the country are at the Nugget in Sparks this weekend! You can learn to play the ukulele and buy some great gear as well!
  • Friday and Saturday
  • 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Free!

Great Basin Brewery Ichthyosaur Expedition Party

  • Enjoy a presentation from paleontologists about the rich history of fossils in Nevada and help raise funds for their next expedition! Drink Great Basin beer and have fun with a few games!
  • Friday, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Great Basin's Taps and Tanks

Honor Flight Return Celebration

  • Welcome back veterans from their trip to Washington D.C.!
  • Sunday, 1:45 p.m.
  • Reno - Tahoe International Airport

El Jefe's Cantina "Skyy High Fridays"

  • One of Reno's newest spots is kicking off a night of great deals! Every Friday from 10 p.m. - midnight, enjoy and open Skyy Vodka bar for just $12. 
  • Circus Circus Reno

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.