'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend

It has a culture of its own and for those who go to the Reno Ukulele Festival, they love the sweet sounds of their instruments. It's just one of your many 'Things 2 Do!'

Reno Ukulele Festival

Some of the most talented Uke players in the country are at the Nugget in Sparks this weekend! You can learn to play the ukulele and buy some great gear as well!

Friday and Saturday

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free!

Great Basin Brewery Ichthyosaur Expedition Party

Enjoy a presentation from paleontologists about the rich history of fossils in Nevada and help raise funds for their next expedition! Drink Great Basin beer and have fun with a few games!

Friday, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Great Basin's Taps and Tanks

Honor Flight Return Celebration

Welcome back veterans from their trip to Washington D.C.!

Sunday, 1:45 p.m.

Reno - Tahoe International Airport

El Jefe's Cantina "Skyy High Fridays"