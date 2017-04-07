'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend

You can help save a life by giving blood at our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation to make improvements to sidewalks on North Virginia Street near the Bonanza Casino starting Monday, July 10.
The gigafactory at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center is holding a week-long hiring event at the TMCC Edison Campus in Reno.
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued Red Flag Warnings for western Nevada and the eastern Sierra which are in effect on both Sunday and Monday.
The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire that broke out Monday afternoon.
Hot and windy conditions are expected to continue Sunday afternoon. A Red Flag Warning has been issued.
HBO's 'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis has passed away, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Ellis' manager, Emily Gerson Saines, told CBS News that the actor passed away after complications with heart failure.
One person is in the hospital after a water rescue got underway in North Lake Tahoe Saturday morning.
It's been almost a week since recreational marijuana went on sale in Nevada, and if you've driven past any of the local dispensaries, you may have noticed the constant lines out the doors.
Pastel chalk paintings come to life this weekend at the 2nd annual Reno Chalk Art Festival, presented by Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.
