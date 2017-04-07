Swedish Police Begin Terror Probe Into Deadly Attack - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Swedish Police Begin Terror Probe Into Deadly Attack

Swedish police say they are beginning a "preliminary investigation into suspected terrorist crimes" after a deadly truck crash in Stockholm.
    
The head of Sweden's security agency, Anders Thornberg, said agents are "conducting intensive intelligence work to identify the person or persons behind the attack."
    
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven described Friday's deadly truck attack in central Stockholm as a "terrorist attack." Police say they have arrested one man "whom we are particularly interested in" in the deadly stolen beer truck attack in Stockholm. 
    
No one has claimed responsibility for crashing a stolen beer truck into a major department store in the city. Lofven says four people have died in the attack and at least 15 people were hurt.
    
The most recent attack in Stockholm was on Dec. 11, 2010, when an Iraqi-born Swede, Taimour Abdulwahab al-Abdaly, detonated two devices, including one that killed him, in central Stockholm.

