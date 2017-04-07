UN Envoy Says U.S. Prepared to Go Further in Syria

NDOT has closed US-50 from Eastgate to Austin in both directions because of heavy smoke and approaching flames on parts of the roadway. The Draw Fire is burning in the Clan Alpine Mountains near Eastgate, Nevada.More >>
Yoga is about contributing to your health and wellness through controlled breathing and simple meditation, but add a fluffy assistant to the mix and you'll be hopping!More >>
Sierra Front says the Pine Grove Fire is two acres and burning near Lobdell Lake in Mono County. The fire broke out just after 1 p.m. Sunday. We will keep you updated as information becomes available.More >>
Hot and windy conditions are expected to continue Sunday afternoon. A Red Flag Warning has been issued.More >>
You can help save a life by giving blood at our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.More >>
Hot and windy conditions are expected to continue Sunday afternoon. A Red Flag Warning has been issued.More >>
HBO’s ‘True Blood’ star Nelsan Ellis has passed away, according to The Hollywood Reporter.More >>
Ellis' manager, Emily Gerson Saines, told CBS News that the actor passed away after complications with heart failure.More >>
One person is in the hospital after a water rescue got underway in North Lake Tahoe Saturday morning.More >>
Pastel chalk paintings come to life this weekend at the 2nd annual Reno Chalk Art Festival, presented by Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.More >>
Crews tell us the Winnemucca Ranch Fire near Pyramid Highway is now 4,799 acres large. It's expected to be fully contained sometime this weekend.More >>
