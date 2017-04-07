UN Envoy Says U.S. Prepared to Go Further in Syria

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations warns the U.S. is prepared to take further action in Syria but hopes it will not be necessary.

Nikki Haley told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council Friday that the United States couldn't wait following Tuesday's attack and "took a very measured step last night" with its airstrikes against the Assad government.

Haley says: "We are prepared to do more, but we hope that will not be necessary."

Looking ahead, she says, "It is time for all civilized nations to stop the horrors that are taking place in Syria and demand a political solution."

A Syrian official says a U.S. missile strike on an air base in the country's center has killed seven people.



Talal Barazi, the governor of the province of Homs where the base is based, says the Friday dawn attack has also wounded nine. Initial reports said six were killed. The attack also caused extensive damage to the air base.



The Syrian military called the attack a "blatant aggression" that would undermine its war on terror.



The office of Syria's President calls the strike "reckless" and "irresponsible." The statement Friday said the strikes were "shortsighted" and reflect a continuation of policy regardless of which administration that is based on targeting and "subjugating people."



The statement said the dawn attack on the Shayrat air base near Homs was not based on true facts.



The U.S. strike followed Tuesday's gruesome chemical attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, where more than 80 people were killed.



Meanwhile, the Kremlin says the presidential Security Council has voiced regret over the damage to U.S.-Russia ties inflicted by the U.S. strike on a Syrian air base.



The Kremlin said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that the senior Russian officials who attended Friday's meeting described the U.S. action as an "act of aggression in violation of international law."



It added that the meeting's participants discussed "various issues related to the continuation of Russian air force operations in support of the Syrian army's anti-terror actions."



The Kremlin said those who spoke at the meeting voiced a "deep concern over inevitable negative consequences of such aggressive actions for joint efforts to fight terrorism."

And two Arab countries in the Gulf are backing the U.S. missile strike on Syria.



The United Arab Emirates, which hosts some 4,000 American troops, said Friday the U.S. had its "full support." Anwar Gargash, minister of state for foreign affairs, praised Trump's "courageous and wise decision." That mirrored earlier language used by Saudi Arabia.



The tiny island nation of Bahrain described the U.S. missile strike on Syria as "needed to stop the bloodshed" in that country's war. That island kingdom hosts the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet.



Rulers in both countries long have been suspicious of Iran and its influence in Syria and the greater region. Both have opposed the rule of embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad. (AP)

U.S. Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) released the following statement in response to the United States military strikes in Syria:

"The horrific atrocities committed by the Assad regime are not only inhumane, but also a blatant violation of international law,” said Heller. “The Administration sent a clear message of America's intolerance for the murder of innocent civilians. I will continue to monitor the situation closely and will rely on our military experts to provide more information that sheds light on last night’s - and future – developments.”

Today Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District issued the following statement in response to the U.S. strike in Syria.

“Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons this week is another heinous crime in a humanitarian crisis that has cost 500,000 lives and displaced more than one million families from their homes. As a Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, I hope the Trump administration details to Congress and the country a long-term strategy that helps bring stability to the region and end the massacre of innocent lives. The complexities of the crisis in Syria cannot be taken lightly or solved with bombs. Military force should always be an option of last resort.”