Neil Gorsuch Gets Enough Votes in Senate to be Confirmed to Supreme Court

President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, reached enough votes in the Senate Friday to be confirmed as an associate justice on the Supreme Court.

Vice President Pence presided over the vote in his role as president of the Senate. A handful of Democrats have said they’ll join Republicans in voting “yes” on Gorsuch -- West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitcamp and Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly. All three are moderate Democrats from conservative states.

It’s a simple up-or-down simple majority vote. On Thursday, Senate Republicans successfully invoked the so-called “nuclear option,” effectively terminating the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees.

The rules change came after Senate Democrats successfully blocked his nomination with the filibuster in place. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, then moved to change the rules so that the 60-vote threshold to advance Supreme Court nominations is now eliminated.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, had attempted to delay the effort to change the rules until after the two-week congressional recess, but failed to secure enough votes to proceed that way. He also tried to adjourn until the evening, but was also unsuccessful.

Under the new rules, the Senate took a simple majority procedural vote to limit debate to 30 hours on the nomination.

Gorsuch will be sworn-in on Monday.

U.S. Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) today released the following statement after voting to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve as an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:

“Throughout Judge Neil Gorsuch’s thorough vetting process that included 20 hours of public testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee and dozens of meetings with individual Senators including myself, he demonstrated that he is exceptionally qualified to serve on the nation’s highest court. He has a record of strict adherence to interpreting the Constitution as written and he has proven to be a thoughtful, mainstream jurist. The Senate’s unanimous confirmation of his nomination to serve on the appellate court nearly a decade ago is evidence of that,” said Heller. “I’m thrilled that a fellow Westerner who is familiar with issues that matter to us most will now serve on the Supreme Court, and I’m confident that Nevadans and generations to come are better off because of it.”

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) released the following statement today after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invoked the nuclear option to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court:



“It is an unprecedented and disappointing day in our chamber. Senate Republicans have taken the extreme measure of changing rules and lowered the threshold for confirming Justices to the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, and a seat that will affect every facet of our lives for generations to come.



“After a thorough review of Judge Gorsuch’s Tenth Circuit opinions and closely watching his confirmation hearings, I came to the conclusion that I could not support his nomination. Judge Gorsuch record shows he has consistently favored powerful special interests over the rights of working people. His opinions and dissents illustrate how he narrowly interprets the law in a bubble, with no insight into how the black letter of the law works in real life and affects real people. He has shown no signs that he will stand up to the Trump Administration, or their extreme agenda that puts the wealthy and big corporations before hardworking Americans. Our nation’s highest court requires a judge with an independent legal mind who will uphold our Constitution and the separation of powers. Unfortunately, Judge Gorsuch is not that person.



“A seat of such importance should have required the 60 votes needed for confirmation. With rare exceptions, all Supreme Court nominees in the past 125 years have been confirmed with the support of three fifths of the Senate. Invoking the nuclear option was irresponsible and a far cry from Republicans’ commitment to institutionalism. It is an unprecedented departure from a long-standing tradition of bipartisanship, all but eliminating the minority party’s role in this confirmation process. Changing the rules will fundamentally change the way the United States Senate operates, politicize our courts and could further polarize our country.”

Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael J. McDonald issued the following statement in support of Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court:



“Today is a great day for democracy in our nation after the Senate voted to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court. President Trump made a promise to the American people to put forth a mainstream conservative to serve as the ninth justice on the Supreme Court, and today marks that promise being fulfilled.



“I commend Senator Dean Heller and his colleagues in the Senate who supported this nomination. Judge Gorsuch has a sterling record of protecting the Constitution and upholding the rule of law, and will serve honorably on our nation’s highest court.



“It is disappointing to see Senator Catherine Cortez Masto use one of her first big acts as Senator to partake in political games. Senator Cortez Masto should start working to find solutions for Nevadans instead of engaging in partisan obstructionism alongside her liberal colleagues.”

Today, the United States Senate used the nuclear option to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court. Battle Born Progress leads a statewide coalition called Nevadans for Judicial Progress. Battle Born Progress Executive Director, Annette Magnus issued the following statement:

“Today, Judge Neil Gorsuch was confirmed to a lifetime seat on the United States Supreme Court. Judge Gorsuch will take us back to a time where America was anti-women, anti-worker and anti-LGBTQI*, and move us into an era where we see more corporate greed, more money in politics, and special interest groups in our political system. He has a record of ruling with corporations over everyday American’s, and he will continue this trend on the highest court in our land.

Senator Dean Heller is directly responsible for the nomination of Judge Gorsuch. Senator Heller has voted to confirm all of Trump’s nominations, thus proving that he is in lockstep with the right wing radicals in the White House. To make matters worse, Senator Dean Heller met with me last year to tell me he would not meet with Chief Judge Merrick Garland because he was not on the Judiciary Committee, yet he took the time to meet with Judge Gorsuch and has been a champion for him. This proves the hypocrisy of Senator Dean Heller - Judge Garland was more qualified, more moderate and a consensus pick, yet Senator Heller chose to put party politics over Nevadans. Once again, we are deeply disappointed in Senator Heller, and we would like to remind him that 2018 is around the corner and we will not forget his vote on this critical issue.”

(CBS News contributed to this report.)