Storm Watch: Area Flood and Wind Advisories, Road Conditions

School Delays:

Washoe County School District says all Incline Village Schools are on a 2-hour delay

Flood Watch:

FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING



The Flood Watch continues for:

Portions of California and western Nevada, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, and Mono County.

In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.

A late season atmospheric river will bring another significant precipitation event to the Sierra and western Nevada. Near saturated soils and a mostly ripe low to mid elevation snow pack will contribute to increased runoff. This will increase flood potential, especially along creeks and streams, today into Saturday. This event isn't expected to be as strong as storms in January and February but is a significant precipitation event.

Officials have setup the following sand bag pickup locations if you need them:

Public Works Corporation Yard at 1640 E. Commercial Row. - Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Old Moana Swimming Pool location at 240 W. Moana Ln. - Open 24 hours

Nevada Peace Officers Memorial at Idlewild Park at 2055 Idlewild Dr. - Open 24 hours

Moya Blvd. at the following intersections: - Open 24 hours - Red Baron Blvd. - Echo Ave. and Lear Blvd.

Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane, Reno

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #30 at 3905 Old Highway 395

Gander Lane and Eastlake Blvd., in Washoe Valley

Paddlewheel and Andrew Lane in Pleasant Valley

Toll Road and Geiger Grade,

Hidden Valley Fire Station

Pompe Way and Lemmon Dr. in Lemmon Valley

Lemmon Valley Park at 325 W. Patrician in Lemmon Valley

Blue Heron/Warrior Lane in Belli Ranch Area.

For more information, check out the Washoe County website at: http://bit.ly/2oEtCYi

The City of Sparks says the Truckee River rising water levels have inundated the Truckee River Trail from Rock Park to Gateway Park. The Truckee River levels are predicted to peak at 14.7 feet Friday, which is below the “Minor” flooding designation. While the City does not expect substantial flooding with this event, this could change if storm events persist this weekend.

Businesses and residents should continue to monitor the news and weather, and keep any flood prevention programs in place for those in areas that are prone to flooding, to include sandbags. The City has opened two sand bag locations at 855 Linda Way and on Larkin Circle (near Pick-n-Pull).

Exercise extreme caution and avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Community members can also help reduce the threat of flooding by keeping street gutters and storm drains free of debris so that storm water can easily access the storm drainage systems.

To report major street flooding, contact the Sparks Police dispatch at 775-353-2231.

As a side note - Liquid Blue Events is assessing the situation in regards to the Reno River Festival's whitewater competitions in the Truckee River. The competitions are monitored by trained professionals and the competitors themselves are world-renowned, professional athletes. They are not recreational riders. As of right now, the competitions will go on as scheduled on May 13th & 14th.

Avalanche Warning:

The National Weather Service in Reno says an area avalanche warning in effect through 7 AM Saturday for high avalanche danger.

Wind Advisories:

Including the cities of Cedarville, Fort Bidwell, Sparks, Gardnerville, Virginia City, Empire, and Gerlach

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING.

Timing: Wind speeds will increase again this afternoon

Winds: South to southwest 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

Impacts: Gusty winds will create hazardous cross winds on area roads including Interstates 80, 580, and Highways 50 and 395.

Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans. Be prepared by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage.

Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake-Including the cities of Hawthorne, Yerington, Smith Valley, Fernley, Fallon, Lovelock, and Silver Springs

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

Timing: Stronger and more widespread winds are expected this afternoon and evening.

Winds: Southwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Highest gusts will be south of Highway 50.

Wave Heights on Pyramid Lake: 3 to 5 feet.

Impacts: Strong cross winds may create hazardous travel on area roads, including Interstate 80 and Highways 50 and 95

Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Stateline, and Incline Village



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY

Timing: Heavy wet snow will spread to lake level by tonight through Saturday. Snow should taper to showers on Saturday.

Snow Accumulations: 2 to 4 feet of snow above 7500 feet elevation. 6 to 12 inches around Lake Tahoe level, including Truckee and South Lake Tahoe with the potential for up to 18 inches if snow levels drop sooner than currently expected.

Winds: Strong southwest winds area wide, with gusts Thursday night through Saturday morning ranging from 45-55 mph along I-80 and near Lake Tahoe, and up to 135 mph along the higher mountain peaks and ridges.

Impacts: Significant travel disruptions today at pass elevations including Donner, Echo, Spooner, and Mount Rose summits. Travel disruptions affecting mountain communities through Saturday including around Lake Tahoe. Heavy wet snow and strong winds could lead to downed trees and power outages.

Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.

Road Closures:

The Nevada Department of Transportation says Kingsbury Grade between Foothill Road and Tramway Drive in the Carson Valley will be closed indefinitely. Following heavy precipitation, a roadside slope has become destabilized.

For driver safety, NDOT and contractor Q&D Construction will be removing loose trees and earth from the slope and installing a concrete barrier on the roadway shoulder to help reduce rock and mudfall into the road.

Chain Controls:

At the time of this writing, CHP says there are chain controls on I-80 from Nyack to SR-20 in both directions.

For real-time traffic updates, go to http://bit.ly/2htdjcR

