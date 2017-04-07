NV Energy Says 1,000+ Customers Without Power in Washoe County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NV Energy Says 1,000+ Customers Without Power in Washoe County

Posted: Updated:

NV Energy reports that currently more than 1,000 customers are without power across Washoe County.

NV Energy is saying the outages are weather-related, and restoration is expected later Friday morning.

Caughlin Club Kidz says it had closed due to the outage, but now is open.  

On NV Energy website they issued this statement: 

"A wind advisory is in effect in northern Nevada until 11 p.m. on April 7 and a winter storm warning is in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe area beginning at 12 a.m. on April 7 until 5 p.m. on April 8, which may cause power outages. Please put together an outage kit with items that may be useful such as bottled water, batteries, first-aid kit, etc. We'll work hard to restore any outages as quickly and safely as possible. Consider downed power lines as live and dangerous - please stay away and call 911 to report them. Thank you."

