Reno 1868 FC Falls at Real SLC

1868 FC Release

4/6/2017

Reno 1868 FC played its first away match of the club’s inaugural season against Real Monarchs SLC, Thursday night at Rio Tinto Stadium. After a match filled with goals, Reno 1868 walked away with a 5-3 defeat.

Monarchs’ substitute, Hernández scored off a right-footed shot from the center of the box into the right corner of the net to beat Reno 1868 keeper, Matt Bersano and end the match 5-3.

The Monarchs opened with the first goal in the 14th minute when Midfielder Chase Minter took a right-footed shot from very close range into the center of the goal off an assist by Chandler Hoffman. 12 minutes later, Monarchs scored again when Midfielder Sebastian Velasquez beat Reno’s Keeper, Bersano in the box and passed the ball into the net to give the Monarchs a 2-0 lead. The Monarchs continued to play a good attacking game when they notched their third goal in the 34th minute after Hoffman slotted a left-footed shot into the top left corner of the goal.

Reno retaliated in the 39th minute with a goal from forward Mackenzie Pridham off a header assisted by Antoine Hoppenot, which brought the score 3-1. Monarchs followed up with their fourth goal four minutes later when defender Kyle Curinga made a strong header into the top right corner of the box to bring the score 4-1 at halftime.

Reno mixed up their tactics in the second half by switching out Pridham for Dane Kelly in the 63rd minute. In the 84th minute, Kelly beat Monarchs’ keeper with a shot from a difficult angle into the right corner of the net to bring the score 4-2. Three minutes later, Kelly became the first player in USL history to score 50 goals off a header in the box from close range and brought the score 4-3. Reno had a chance to salvage a point when Junior Burgos made an attempt from outside the box but skied the ball high and wide.

The Monarchs made the nail-the-coffin goal in the final minutes of added time when José Hernández made a right footed shot from the center of the box into the bottom right corner to sink Reno’s chance of salvaging a point. At the final whistle, the Monarchs took a 5-3 home victory.