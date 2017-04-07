Aces Open Season with Win at Fresno

Aces Release

4/6/2017

FRESNO, Calif. - The Reno Aces opened the 2017 regular season on the road with a 13-6 victory over the Fresno Grizzlies, Thursday night. The sixth opening day win for Reno in the past nine seasons. Designated hitter Oswaldo Arcia went 3-for-4 on the night, with four RBI, and was just a home run shy of the cycle. Braden Shipley (1-0) earned his first win of 2017 in his first career Opening Day start.

Offensive action quickly ignited for the Aces, who collected 18 hits on the night, in the top half of the first. Fresno starter Collin McHugh allowed back-to-back singles by Ildemaro Vargas and Ketel Marte (3-for-5, 3 R, 1 BB) and a walk to Reymond Fuentes (2-for-5, 2 R), giving the Aces their first two runs of the season thanks to Zach Borenstein's (2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R) hard ground-ball single off of the glove of Fresno's shortstop Reid Brignac. Reno tacked on one more run in the first inning with two outs when Fuentes advanced to third on a fielder's choice ground ball by Jack Reinheimer (1-for-3, 2 RBI) and then successfully stole home as a part of a double steal during Arcia's at bat.

In the bottom half of the inning, Fresno jumped back into the game in their 2017 offensive debut, recording six straight hits and five runs, including a three-run home run by Fresno right-fielder Teoscar Hernandez off of Aces' Shipley, to go up 5-3.

In the third, the Aces got into perfect scoring position after Grizzlies' Keegan Yuhl

(0-1), who replaced McHugh after exiting after the first inning (arm fatigue), issued a single and three straight walks to make it a one-run game. Arcia made the difference with a bases-clearing triple to right-center giving the Aces the 8-5 lead.

Fresno's Derek Fisher cut the lead to 8-6 with a solo home run in the fourth, proving to be the Grizzlies' final run, while the Aces pulled together a three-run sixth inning on four hits, including Arcia's third hit of the night (double), to increase the lead to 11-6.

Reno added two final runs in the eighth inning when Kristopher Negron (1-for-4, 3 RBI) knocked a bases-loaded single to left field bringing the score to 13-6.

Three Aces' pitchers (T.J. McFarland, Kaleb Fleck, Enrique Burgos) combined to throw four innings of one-hit relief.

The Aces continue into game two of the opening series tomorrow at Chukchansi Park with a 7:05 p.m. Left-hander and Arizona Diamondbacks' No.1 rated prospect, Anthony Banda, is scheduled to start.

The Aces home opener is set for Tuesday, April 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Greater Nevada Field.