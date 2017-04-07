Washoe County School District Addresses Parent Concerns

The Washoe County School District held a meeting with the public on Thursday, to discuss the district's budget deficit and their plans to reduce it.



The Board of Trustees took the time to answer parent's questions tonight, but many people said they were not the answers they wanted.



"I still have as many questions as I had before the meeting started."

Parents who attended Thursday's meeting were noticeably frustrated. Many complained about the increasing class sizes at district schools.



"Teachers are being asked to do more with less," said Diane Morrison. She has two children in school at Incline Village. She said that she doesn't have a lot of options when it comes to picking schools, so she wants to see Washoe County balance the budget without compromising on teaching. "That's their go to, for us, to put the burden back on us, to go to legislation to ask for more money, when parents get up in arms about increased class sizes."

The school district tried to explain their process in planning the budget, and addressed rumors about schools laying off teachers. "We are not laying off teachers, we are not laying off employees," said Board of Trustees Vice President Katy Simon Holland. "Decisions haven't been made yet."

"Sometimes, we have to do a better job of explaining and understanding," said Superintendent Traci Davis. "So this is an opportunity for us to do that, and get some feedback on how we can continue to improve."

Still, many parents believe the school is not doing everything they can to avoid budget shortfalls like the one they have this year. "I'd like to see the district run like a business. Get lean and mean," suggested Morrison. "Don't be so top heavy."

"I don't think there are easy answers to these problems," said parent Josh Larkin. "But I think that the public is clear they can't evade their concern with the management of public funds."



For a full breakdown of the district's budget, click here.