Safe Driving in Stormy Conditions

Transportation and safety officials are warning drivers to stay safe in this stormy weather. One of the most important safety measures to take in rainy or windy conditions is simple--slow down!

In stormy conditions, allow for an extra 1-2 seconds of following time between you and the next car. Be sure to keep a firm grip on your steering wheel if strong winds are present.

For drivers who plan on traveling up I-80 to head to Tahoe or California this weekend, bring your patience and pack accordingly. Lt. Kevin Honea of the NHP says to prepare for the worst and bring the following, "Some snacks, some additional waters, blankets, anything to keep you warm in case you do get caught up there for any extended period of time."

He says even if the worst--doesn't happen--it's better to be prepared, anyways.

Honea says there could also be potential tire chain advisories, as well, so bring your chains along with you if you plan on taking I-80 or any of the following, "Kingsbury Grade, 431 Mount Rose Highway, the roads up to Virginia City, any of the mountain passes with an elevation above about 6000 feet."

If it's not absolutely necessary for you to leave your house, limit your drive time in the storm.

Power may be affected by the high winds, so if you do stay at home this weekend, you should still be prepared. Chris Hofmann of NV Energy advises, "Have an emergency kit ready that maybe includes flashlight, batteries, first aid kit."

Report any power outages immediately. NV Energy has a full staff on stand-by 24/7. If you see any downed power lines, call 911 immediately. Stay as far away from those lines as possible.