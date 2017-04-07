Legal Pot Pushes Small-Town Nevada Bars Toward DUI Training - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Legal Pot Pushes Small-Town Nevada Bars Toward DUI Training

Posted: Updated:

CARSON CITY (AP) - Nevada lawmakers say it's time to include small-town bars and restaurants in the state's alcohol training initiative to combat impaired driving.

Democratic Sens. Mark Manendo and Julia Ratti said at a Thursday hearing that the state's imminent recreational marijuana sales necessitate expanding the training.

Bouncers, bartenders and waiters who serve alcohol in and around Las Vegas and Reno are currently required to take a course every four years in recognizing drunken patrons, when to stop serving them and how to interact with them.

The law does not apply to counties with fewer than 100,000 residents.

Senate Bill 440 would require all waitstaff in Nevada to take the training.

Bartenders in remote areas of the state said in telephone interviews Thursday that the mandate would be manageable given the availability of low-cost, online training.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.