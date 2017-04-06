Truckee Police Arrest Two People Suspected of Vehicle Theft

Mandatory evacuations are underway south of Quaking Aspen Road on Wilcox Ranch Road. 10 structures are threatened according to Washoe County.More >>
Several newcomers got in-game experience against Liga MX squad Atlas FC as Reno 1868 FC fell 5-0 on Saturday night. A crowd of 6,647 fans witnessed Reno take on stiff competition in its first international friendly at Greater Nevada Field.More >>
More than 4,400 hundred NV Energy customers are without power in Carson City.More >>
HBO’s ‘True Blood’ star Nelsan Ellis has passed away, according to The Hollywood Reporter.More >>
The Winnemucca Ranch Fire has burned up to 4,799 acres and is currently at 55% containment. The fire started July 4th and quickly burned, even causing home owners to evacuate. While the danger has passed, the Folsom Lake Veterans Crew know there still is a lot of work to do.More >>
One person is in the hospital after a water rescue got underway in North Lake Tahoe Saturday morning.More >>
A new court affidavit claims that Dr. Robert Rand is currently under investigation for approximately 60 other deaths. He’s currently in jail awaiting trial in an alleged area prescription drug ring.More >>
The Bureau of Land Management says the Limerick Fire burning near Lovelock is 14,656 acres large at 75% containment. Full containment is expected Saturday.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol identifies two people who died in a crash that happened on Kingsbury Grade Tuesday night.More >>
