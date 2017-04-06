Truckee Police Arrest Two People Suspected of Vehicle Theft

Truckee Police Officers say they have arrested two suspects in connection with a vehicle theft.

Police say that on Thursday, April 6th at about 4:45 PM, they were notified of a possible stolen vehicle in the Truckee area.

Officers say the owner of the vehicle told Dispatch that he had located his vehicle driving through town after it was originally reported stolen in Reno in March.

Officers say they responded to the area of 11240 Donner Pass Road in Truckee near the Rite Aid store where they found the vehicle parked and unoccupied.

Authorities say that with the help of Nevada County Sheriff's Office, two suspects were taken into custody without incident when they returned to the vehicle.

Officials say the suspects claimed to be from the San Francisco Bay Area with the names of 43-year-old Shmid Osibin and 40-year-old Lindsey Turner, however officers say they are still trying to confirm their identities.

Police say the two were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy and Osibin was also arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Nevada County Sheriff's Department Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City.

For further information, contact Sgt. Robert Womack at rwomack@townoftruckee.com.