Renown Cardiologist Involved in Study of Healthiest Hearts in the World

Researchers now believe they know where you can find the healthiest hearts in the world! You will find them in the heart of the Bolivian Amazon Rain Forest. A study, published in The Lancet medical journal, was authored by the Horus Group – a team of experts in cardiology, radiology, infectious disease and it also includes a doctor from Renown Institute for Heart & Vascular Health. Dr. Christopher Rowan says about five years of research on the Tsimane people reveal this indigenous South American group has some of the healthiest hearts in the world.

Researchers tracked the blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose and inflammation of several hundred Tsimane people between the ages of 40 to 94. They also took CT scans of their hearts. The data was used to evaluate their risk of heart disease. Eighty-five percent of Tsimane people had no risk of heart disease! The risk is nearly five times higher here in the United States with just 14% of Americans showing no risk.

According to Dr. Rowan, Tsimane men are physically active six to seven hours a day; women are active four to six hours each day. "From sun up to sun down they're constantly working; they work in the field. They probably have a half-hour of leisure time a day." The participants wore pedometers and men averaged 17,500 steps a day. Women tracked about 15,000 steps daily.

Diet is another key factor. The Tsimane diet is largely carbohydrate-based, but a majority of their carbohydrates are non-processed such as rice, plantains, nuts and fruits. Protein from animal meat is low in fat. "They don't eat a lot and, like I said, whatever they eat is small in the amount of fat they take in."

It shows. Dr. Rowan says their arteries present 30-years younger than those of Westerners and he adds that they are proof heart disease can, in fact, be avoided with daily activity and proper nutrition.