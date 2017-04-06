RTC: Lane Closures on Plumb Lane

Regional Transportation Commission says one dedicated left turn lane is closed at the intersection of Plumb Lane and US395/I-580.

Officials say that with this lane closure, only one left turn lane will be available for making a left from Plumb Lane eastbound onto US395/I-580 north.

RTC says that this lane closure is so work can take place on the bus maintenance facility that is located under the freeway at 2050 Villanova Drive. They say the building is being renovated including upgrades to the facility in order to perform maintenance on more modern buses.

RTC says a previous lane closure on Matley Lane has been reopened.

RTC says they are in contact with nearby schools and businesses.

Officials are asking the public to plan for possible delays. They say the lanes are closed and it will remain closed for about two weeks.