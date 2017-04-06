Rollover Crash on McCarran Near Mira Loma - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Rollover Crash on McCarran Near Mira Loma

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police say there is a rollover and multi-vehicle crash on McCarran and Mira Loma.

RPD says that there is a three vehicle crash including at least one vehicle rollover that happened McCarran near Mira Loma on Thursday afternoon. 

Police say the driver of the red car says the wind pushed the car into the median before hitting a fence. Officers say that when two other vehicles tried to avoid the crash, they ended up crashing too. 

Authorities say there were minor injuries.

One lane is closed in each direction. Please avoid the area while they clean up the crash. 

We have a crew on the scene and will provide more details as we get them. 

