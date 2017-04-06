Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash Near Sparks Blvd and Baring

Mandatory evacuations are underway south of Quaking Aspen Road on Wilcox Ranch Road. 10 structures are threatened according to Washoe County.More >>
Mandatory evacuations are underway south of Quaking Aspen Road on Wilcox Ranch Road. 10 structures are threatened according to Washoe County.More >>
More than 4,400 hundred NV Energy customers are without power in Carson City.More >>
More than 2,900 hundred NV Energy customers are without power in Carson City.More >>
HBO’s ‘True Blood’ star Nelsan Ellis has passed away, according to The Hollywood Reporter.More >>
Ellis' manager, Emily Gerson Saines, told CBS News that the actor passed away after complications with heart failure.More >>
The Winnemucca Ranch Fire has burned up to 4,799 acres and is currently at 55% containment. The fire started July 4th and quickly burned, even causing home owners to evacuate. While the danger has passed, the Folsom Lake Veterans Crew know there still is a lot of work to do.More >>
The Winnemucca Ranch Fire has burned up to 4,799 acres and is currently at 55% containment. The fire started July 4th and quickly burned, even causing home owners to evacuate. While the danger has passed, the Folsom Lake Veterans Crew know there still is a lot of work to do.More >>
Christmas came five months early this year for kids at Renown Children’s Hospital, thanks to the Christmas in July Toy Run.More >>
Christmas came five months early this year for kids at Renown Children’s Hospital, thanks to the Christmas in July Toy Run.More >>
HBO’s ‘True Blood’ star Nelsan Ellis has passed away, according to The Hollywood Reporter.More >>
Ellis' manager, Emily Gerson Saines, told CBS News that the actor passed away after complications with heart failure.More >>
Sparks Police officer shoots and kills a dog that attacked three people at an apartment complex.More >>
Sparks Police officer shoots and kills a dog that attacked three people at an apartment complex.More >>
Sparks Police are investigating a dead body found at a car dealership Wednesday morning that has been determined to be a homicide.More >>
Sparks Police are investigating a dead body found at a car dealership Wednesday morning that has been determined to be a homicide.More >>
One person is in the hospital after a water rescue got underway in North Lake Tahoe Saturday morning.More >>
One person is in the hospital after a water rescue got underway in North Lake Tahoe Saturday morning.More >>
Reno police say three teenagers are behind bars after robbing a corner store then fighting with the store's clerk.More >>
Reno police say three teenagers are behind bars after robbing a corner store then fighting with the store's clerk.More >>