'Nuclear Option' Signals Shift in Senate Precedent

Senate Republicans voted to invoke the 'Nuclear Option', which means only a simple majority is needed to clear parliamentary hurdles to confirm a Supreme Court Justice. Prior to the rule change, 60 votes were needed to override a filibuster. Senate Democrats had been using a filibuster to block Neil Gorsuch from getting a vote. Now, the vote is expected to move forward after the nuclear option was invoked.

"It's not totally unprecedented," Eric Herzik, Chair of the Political Science Department at the University of Nevada said. "Harry Reid, when he was Majority Leader, invoked the so-called nuclear option for judicial appointments. This is now a second application but it's for the Supreme Court."

Democrats filibustered a vote, after Republicans refused to hold confirmation hearings for President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland. Nevada's senators have both followed party lines. Sen. Heller fell in line with the Republicans, who said a new justice should not be confirmed in an election year. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto joined her fellow Democrats in the filibuster to block Neil Gorsuch.

"This is a justice who was clearly qualified and now this is more of a policy and personality type payback," Herzik said.

Herzik says the use of the nuclear option could signal it's use in the future. The fear is that it could be used to override filibusters to pass legislation.

"That's not good for anybody," Herzik said. "That's a lack of certainty in law. It's a lack of certainty for the economy. Nobody benefits."

Herzik says the Senate was designed to give the minority party a voice, and offer a more bipartisan effort than in the House of Representatives. Still, the Senate is so polarized, there is little cooperation between Republicans and Democrats.

"You expect behavior like this in the house, but the senate was always a more collegial and deliberative body," Herzik said. "Now, you have senators that don't interact with each other. They are as partisan as anybody in the house, and you don't have any ability to reach across the aisle."

Some senators have voiced concerns that the nuclear option will mean more judges from the extreme right and left will be nominated, potentially making the third branch of government less-impartial. While the Supreme Court is currently operating with eight justices, Herzik says government has a bigger problem.

"The bigger issue is that the public is seeing a gridlocked Washington, DC and I think part of the 2016 election was 'I want an outsider to come in and blow the place up. You guys aren't doing your job,'" Herzik said.