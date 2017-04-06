Wolf Pack Basketball Announces Team Awards

From the University of Nevada:

Capping off a spectacular season, the Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team announced its team awards Wednesday night at the annual postseason dinner.



Senior D.J. Fenner took home The HUNT award, his second year in a row earning the honor. The award goes to the player who worked hardest on and off the court, including getting in extra hours in the gym and working hard in the classroom. Fenner averaged 13.7 points per game overall while scoring 16.7 in Mountain West games. The senior also shot 46.3 percent from three, fourth in Nevada history, and 87 percent from the line, fifth in Nevada history, over the course of the season.



The Rock award, presented to the player who shows strength, consistency, sacrifice and toughness throughout the season, went to sophomore Jordan Caroline. Caroline’s intensity often spread throughout the team on the court as he crashed the boards and slammed down some memorable dunks. Caroline nearly averaged a double-double this season with 15 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Caroline also averaged 35.1 minutes per game, proving to be a workhorse for the Pack.



Freshman Josh Hall earned the Most Improved award. Prior to his injury, Hall averaged 2.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 9.4 minutes per game. After returning, Hall’s averages increased to 4.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while seeing a much higher 19.6 minutes on the court.



Freshman Charlie Tooley earned the Most Inspirational award. Assistant coach Ronald Dupree, who was handing out the awards, remarked on Tooley’s three point shot at New Mexico, saying he has never seen a player step back for a three in a two-on-one situation.



“I truly believe that shot sparked our comeback,” Dupree said.



Not in attendance was senior Marcus Marshall, who was awarded the Closer award. Marshall was known this season for some wild buzzer beater shots, including his game winning jumper with .2 seconds on the clock at Washington and his circus threes to force overtime in the miraculous comeback at New Mexico.

