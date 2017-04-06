Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detectives Seek Auto Theft Suspects

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives need your help identifying a suspect in an auto theft investigation.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Friday, March 31, deputies responded to Hobey’s Restaurant and Casino on Sun Valley Boulevard in Sun Valley for a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle is described as a two-door 1993 Honda Accord with faded red paint.

After further investigation, deputies determined the suspect to be an unidentified male wearing a white or gray Wolf Pack sweatshirt.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.