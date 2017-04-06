Repairs Underway After Carson City Water Main Break

Bath Street in Carson City is undergoing minor repairs after a water main break Thursday morning.

Carson City officials say the break happened around 5:30 a.m. and public works restored normal operation by 8:00 a.m. Temporary road repairs on Bath are expected to be completed by the end of the business day.

Officials say residents in the area within Ivy Street, Division Street, Long Street and Mountain Street may see discolored water through Thursday afternoon. They say it's caused by naturally occurring minerals that accumulate in the water system, but it is not harmful. Residents are advised not to wash light-colored laundry until the water clears.

For more information you can call Carson City Public Works at (775) 887-2355.

Two schools were closed Thursday due to the break.