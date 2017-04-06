Area Flood Watch in Effect; Sandbag Locations Available

An area flood watch is up for northern California, the Sierra & Tahoe Basin, and our western Nevada valleys including Reno /Sparks down through the Carson Valley. The same low lying areas that flooded with our last storms will likely see some minor flooding again. Rivers, streams and ditches will be on the rise through Saturday.

Clean out those storm drains and get ready for more rain on Friday.

Officials have setup the following sand bag pickup locations if you need them:

Public Works Corporation Yard at 1640 E. Commercial Row. - Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Old Moana Swimming Pool location at 240 W. Moana Ln. - Open 24 hours

Nevada Peace Officers Memorial at Idlewild Park at 2055 Idlewild Dr. - Open 24 hours

Moya Blvd. at the following intersections: - Open 24 hours - Red Baron Blvd. - Echo Ave. and Lear Blvd.

Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane, Reno

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #30 at 3905 Old Highway 395

Gander Lane and Eastlake Blvd., in Washoe Valley

Paddlewheel and Andrew Lane in Pleasant Valley

Toll Road and Geiger Grade,

Hidden Valley Fire Station

Pompe Way and Lemmon Dr. in Lemmon Valley

Lemmon Valley Park at 325 W. Patrician in Lemmon Valley

Blue Heron/Warrior Lane in Belli Ranch Area.

For more information, check out the Washoe County website at: http://bit.ly/2oEtCYi

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 6 p.m. Thursday, to 6 p.m. Saturday for the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada. The NWS is predicting significant snow accumulations of 6-12 inches above 4,500 feet and up to 4 feet of new snow above 6,000 feet.

Chain controls are to be expected over Donner and Echo Summits beginning Thursday night. While the storm is expected to end Saturday night, chain controls may still be in effect through Sunday morning. Nighttime temperatures will dip below freezing for the next week, creating icy roadway conditions that may require additional chain controls.

The NWS is also warning that wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour will occur during the storm, greatly reducing visibility on Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, U.S. Highway 50 over Echo Summit, Highway 88 over Carson Pass and Highway 49 over Yuba Pass. Temporary highway closures are possible if white-out conditions occur. The NWS is advising to travel only if necessary. If travel during the storm cannot be delayed, Caltrans encourages motorists to follow the winter driving tips at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/cttravel/winter.html.

Motorists traveling on U.S. Highway 50 over Echo Summit may be held intermittently during the storm for avalanche control. Highway 89 over Emerald Bay is currently open but may be closed if avalanche hazards occur.

(Caltrans contributed to this report.)