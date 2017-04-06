Investigation Underway After Home Fire South of Reno

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a home under construction on Waterman Court in St. James Village south of Reno late Thursday morning.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews say no one was home when the fire started around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Workers reported the fire to authorities.

There's no immediate word on what caused the fire.

We will release more information as soon as it becomes available.