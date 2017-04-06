Comedian Don Rickles Dies at 90 of Kidney Failure - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Comedian Don Rickles Dies at 90 of Kidney Failure

Posted: Updated:

Don Rickles, a stand-up comedy legend and pioneer of insult humor, has died at the age of 90, his reps confirmed Thursday. 

“Emmy-Award winning iconic comedian Don Rickles passed away at his home Los Angeles this morning as a result of kidney failure. Rickles would have turned 91 on May 8,” his publicist said in a statement. “Rickles also had great success as an actor and best-selling author. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, as well as their daughter Mindy Mann and her husband Ed, and Rickles’ two grandchildren, Ethan and Harrison Mann.”

“Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that donations be made to the Larry Rickles Endowment Fund at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.”

Rickles was born in New York City on May 8, 1926. He served in the Navy in World War II and studied acting at New York’s Academy of Dramatic Arts. Rickles went on to have a career that spanned six decades, with his uproarious live shows continuing into his late 80s. 

An honorary member of Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, he was a frequent quest on late-night talk shows, with Johnny Carson affectionately nicknaming him “Mr. Warmth” for his caustic brand of humor. 

Onscreen, Rickles was best known for films such as “Run Silent, Run Deep,” “The Rat Race,” “Kelly’s Heroes” and “Casino,” and he gave voice to Mr. Potato Head in Pixar’s “Toy Story” films.

(© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.