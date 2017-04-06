Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Four in Home Burglary Investigation

Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies investigating a residential burglary that occurred Wednesday morning in Spanish Springs have arrested an 18-year-old man and three juveniles on charges related to the break-in.

Just before 10:00 a.m., Deputies responded to Canary Court after a neighbor observed suspicious persons leaving the area and what appeared to be a broken window at one of the residences.

Deputies determined that a burglary had occurred. Descriptions of several suspects were provided by neighbors. Deputies started a search with assistance from RAVEN but the suspects were no longer in the area.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. that same afternoon, a deputy on patrol in Sun Valley observed four subjects who appeared to be smoking marijuana near the Sun Valley Community Center.

Upon further investigation, with assistance from detectives, deputies say they discovered that the subjects were in possession of items stolen during the Canary Court burglary.

Deputies arrested Edwin Mendoza for Burglary, Obtaining Money under False Pretense, Possession of Stolen Property, and three counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Three juveniles were also arrested on charges related to the investigation.

There are a number of steps residents can take to help protect themselves from becoming a victim. Here are a few simple suggestions that will help deter a potential thief from targeting your home:

Report suspicious activity in your neighborhood.

Lock your doors!

Walk around your property looking for possible ways in which an intruder might get in. Check to make sure window latches and door locks are working properly. Keep them closed and locked at all times.

Keep curtains closed and blinds shut.

Also look for places near entry points where an intruder might hide and wait for an opportunity to enter through an open door. Ideally, doors should not have large sections of glass that could easily be broken, giving access to an interior door handle or locks.

Keep the exterior of your property well lit at night. Without the cover of darkness, home invasion becomes much more risky, and less attractive, to a would-be thief.

Stay in communication with your neighbors. Communication among residents provides extra security to your neighborhood. Any information you can share is crucial to law enforcement working to prevent crime in your community.

Additional safety information is available from the “Staying Safe” page at WashoeSheriff.com.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)