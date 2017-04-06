Wolf Pack Completes 2018, 1019 Non-Conference Football Schedules

From the University of Nevada:

The Nevada football team has completed its non-conference football schedules for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, athletics director Doug Knuth announced Thursday.

The Wolf Pack will play a pair of teams from power five conferences, one from the group of five conferences and one FCS opponent each season.

Nevada will open the 2018 slate at home against Portland State of the Big Sky Conference. It will be the ninth time the teams have met – Nevada leads the series 6-2 – but it will be the first meeting since 1976. The Wolf Pack will then travel to Nashville, Tenn., to take on Vanderbilt on Sept. 8 in the first ever meeting between the schools, and just the Wolf Pack’s second game against an SEC school.

The Pack will return home to play host to Pac-12 foe Oregon State on Sept. 15 as the Beavers visit Mackay Stadium for the first time in the 21st century. The two teams have played three times before, with Oregon State winning a home-and-home series in 1998 and 1999, as well as a 1903 matchup in Corvallis. Nevada will close the 2018 non-conference with a visit to Toledo in the second game of a home-and-home series with the Rockets that starts this fall at Mackay.

In 2018, Nevada will have home Mountain West games against Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State, and will go on the road to face Air Force, Hawai`i, San Jose State and UNLV.

In 2019, Nevada will open with the first visit by a Big Ten team to Mackay Stadium since the Wolf Pack beat Northwestern in 2007 as Purdue comes to Reno on Aug. 31. The Wolf Pack will then travel to Eugene, Ore., to take on the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 7

Nevada returns home on Sept. 14 to take on Weber State in the 16th meeting – the first since 1993 – between two old Big Sky Conference foes. The Pack will then close out non-conference play when it travels to take on UTEP on Sept. 21. That’s the first game of a home-and-home series with the Miners, who will play at Mackay Stadium in 2020.

In 2019, the Wolf Pack will play host to Hawai`i, New Mexico, San Jose State and UNLV, and travel to play Mountain West games against Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State and Wyoming.

Tickets for the 2017 Wolf Pack schedule are on sale now by calling (775) 348-PACK or visiting NevadaWolfPack.com. The first season under head coach Jay Norvell features home games against Toledo, Idaho State, Hawai`i, Air Force, San Jose State and UNLV.

2018 Nevada Football Schedule, non-conference games

Date Opponent Location

Sept. 1 Portland State Reno, Nev.

Sept. 8 Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn.

Sept. 15 Oregon State Reno, Nev.

Sept. 22 Toledo Toledo, Ohio

2019 Nevada Football Schedule, non-conference games

Date Opponent Location

Aug. 31 Purdue Reno, Nev.

Sept. 7 Oregon Eugene, Ore.

Sept. 14 Weber State Reno, Nev.

Sept. 21 UTEP El Paso, Texas.

Full release: https://goo.gl/wX1bTe

