Crews Fight Structure Fire Between Sugar Bowl, Soda Springs - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews Fight Structure Fire Between Sugar Bowl, Soda Springs

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: CHP-Truckee Courtesy: CHP-Truckee

California Highway Patrol-Truckee says crews are fighting a structure fire between Sugar Bowl and Soda Springs on Donner Pass Road. 

CHP asks to avoid the area if possible.

There's no immediate word on if there are any injuries, or how the fire started. 

We'll release more information as soon as it becomes available. 

